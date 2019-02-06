VMI Football adds six on February Signing Day

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim today announced the addition of six signees to the 2019 recruiting class, bringing the total number of recruits to nine.

“I am very excited to welcome the 2019 signing class to Virginia Military Institute,” said Wachenheim. “We added speed to the defensive backfield, length to the offensive line, strength to the defensive line, toughness to the linebacking corps, and athleticism at wide receiver. All the young men possess outstanding character and look forward to excelling at all the opportunities a VMI education provides.”

February Signee Profiles

Jack Caussin, WR , 6-3, 200, Springfield, Va. (West Springfield)

A four-year letterwinner at West Springfield…a two-time all-conference honoree and one-time all-region…caught 25 passes in his senior season for 648 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per catch…found the end zone seven times…for his career, he had 43 receptions for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns…also made 39 tackles on the defensive side of the ball…brother Michael played collegiate football for James Madison University and went on to compete in the NFL for five seasons as a tight end with the Jaguars, Bills and Redskins.

Jaylon Haney, DL, 6-2, 250, Dandridge, Tenn. (Jefferson County)

A four-time letterwinner and two-year captain at Jefferson County…earned all-region honors twice…a two-time defensive lineman of the year…Named to the Region 1 6A All-Academic Team…earned third-team defensive honors from 5starpreps.com…an honor roll student all four years.

Aljareek Malry, DB, 6-0, 173, Lanham, Md. (Duval)

Earned an all-star spot as a senior…also played wide receiver and returned kicks.

Josh Sarratt, DB, 5-11, 175, Stafford, Va. (Colonial Forge)

As a senior, earned Class 6, Region B all-Region honors as a defensive back, a wide receiver and a kick returner… a first-team all-state honoree at defensive back and kick returner; second-team as a wide receiver…a three-time District Defensive Player of the Year…Named the All-Area Player of the Year by the Fredericksburg Freelance Star in 2017…also a point guard on the Colonial Forge basketball team.

Stone Snyder, LB, 6-3, 225, Richmond, Va. (Monacan)

Earned first-team All-Metro and All-State Class 4 honors, splitting time between free safety and linebacker…also a first-team all-region honoree as an offensive utility…made 25 solo tackles as a senior with 12 assists…played quarterback on offense, passed for 2,364 yards and 35 touchdowns (the most in school history), while rushing for 1,356 yards and 10 TDs…also served as the team’s punter…the Monacan Scholar-Athlete of the month for November 2018…was the defensive captain for the under-19 U.S. National Football team that took the bronze medal in Mexico City in the summer of 2018…his dad played football at Shepherd University.

Tamar Teagle, CB, 5-11, 170, Middletown, Del. (Middletown)

Earned second-team Flight ‘A’ second-team all-conference honors on defense…also played wide receiver on offense.

Related

Shop Google