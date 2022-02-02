VMI Football adds seven to Class of 2022 on National Signing Day

VMI Football coach Scott Wachenheim today announced seven signees to the 2022 recruiting class on the first day of the February signing period.

“We are very excited to add seven high quality young men to the VMI family,” said Wachenheim. “They have consistently demonstrated the leadership, academic, and athletic attributes necessary to be outstanding cadets and future leaders.”

In December, VMI signed eight to national letters-of-intent, which brings the current signing class to 15.

February signees

Amari Baylor

OLB/DE, 6’4 – 215 lb.

Varina High School – Henrico, Virginia

Played two years of varsity football as a defensive lineman at Varina HS in Henrico, Virginia … honorable mention All-Metro recipient … played an instrumental role in the Blue Devils’ Class 4 state title … had 45 tackles (12 for loss), six sacks, six pass breakups and an interception while playing a versatile outside linebacker and pass rusher hybrid role for a defense that held opponents to 13 points per game …played wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball … also a member of the basketball team.

Jason Cole

DB, 6’0 – 190 lb.

Kings Fork High – Suffolk, Virginia

First-Team All-Region at LB as a senior … made 102 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles … third-team all-Tidewater … also played running back … helped the Bulldogs to the Region 4A title.

Wyatt Hagan

QB, 6’0 – 175 lb.

Saint John’s College High School – Chantilly, Virginia

Washington Catholic Athletic Conference first-team honoree after leading his team to an 11-0 record and a WCAC Championship … senior stats: 2,400 Pass Yards 24TD … 3INT … named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week in late November.

Jahleel Porter

CB, 6’0 – 185 lb.

West Ashley High School – North Charleston, South Carolina

Played running back … as a junior rushed for 1600 yards and 16 touchdowns in just seven games … also played on the basketball team.

Jordan Smith

DB, 6’2 – 185 lb.

Louisa County High School – Louisa, Virginia

As a senior, logged 70 tackles, 10 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss … as a running back, had 935 yards rushing, 10 touchdowns and 15 receptions for 325 yards his senior year … First Team All-Jefferson District on both offense and defense last season … younger brother of Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith.

Kaden Sonnabend

TE, 6’5 – 215 lb.

New Hampstead High School – Savannah, Georgia

A Georgia High School Football Daily First-Team all-state honoree … earned a spot on the 2022 Blitz Border Bowl Team in Savannah, pitting the best seniors in the Coastal Empire of Georgia against the best in the Lowcountry of South Carolina … 2020 First Team All-Region.

Ryan von Brandt

TE, 6’7 – 215 lb.

Appoquinimink High – Middletown, Delaware

Played quarterback in high school … second-team all-district after throwing for 2,100 yards and 17 TDs … was selected to play in the Blue-Gold All-Star game … A 2021 Delaware Mini Max high school award winner … players were nominated by their coaches and were evaluated based on criteria that includes football performance, academics and community service … a four-year starter.