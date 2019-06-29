VMI Football: 2019 season tickets on sale July 1

Season and individual home game tickets for the 2019 VMI Football season at Foster Stadium will go on sale on Monday, July 1.

Tickets may be purchased online atwww.vmitickets.com or by calling 540-464-7266. Orders will be taken for all six home games in Lexington as well as season packages. Tickets may also be purchased throughout the summer at the Cameron Hall ticket office Tuesday through Friday 12:30-4:30 pm. The ticket office will also be open home game Saturdays from 9 am to halftime.

Tickets may also be ordered using the ticket order form linked on this page.

Road game ticket information will be posted as it becomes available.

2019 VMI Home Schedule

Sept. 7 Mars Hill 1:30 pm (Youth Day)

Sept. 21 Robert Morris 1:30 pm (Salute to Service)

Sept. 28 Wofford 1:30 pm (Scout Day)

Oct. 12 Samford 1:30 pm (Parents Weekend)

Nov. 2 Western Carolina 1:30 pm (VMI Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day)

Nov. 23 Chattanooga 1:30 pm (Small Business Day)

Pricing

Single game prices for all home games except Oct. 12 (Parents Weekend vs Samford)

Adult Reserved: $25

Youth Reserved: $15 (Special $7.50 price for 9/7 Mars Hill)

Adult General Admission: $20

Youth General Admission: $10 (Special $5 price for 9/7 Mars Hill)

Single game pricing for Oct. 12 vs Samford ONLY

Adult Reserved: $28

Youth Reserved: $18

Adult General Admission: $25

Youth General Admission: $15

Season Tickets Pricing

Adult Reserved: $138

VMI Parent Reserved: $126

VMI Faculty/Staff Reserved: $69

Youth Reserved: $90

Adult General Admission: $108

VMI Faculty/Staff General Admission: $54

Youth General Admission: $60

For questions and info, call the VMI Ticket Office at 540-464-7266.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google