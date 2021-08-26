VMI falls 4-0 at GW in season opener

George Washington got on the scoreboard just over a minute into the contest Thursday afternoon and went on to defeat VMI 4-0 in non-conference men’s soccer action.

It was the season opener for both teams.

Oscar Haynes Brown scored his first of two goals on the day at 1:06 on a double assist. The Colonials added a second goal at the 31-minute mark from Niko Krueger and GW went into halftime ahead 2-0.

George Washington added two goals in the second half. Ryan Cedeno and Tom Cooklin each had two assists.

VMI senior keeper Broden Schull made six saves for VMI. The hosts held a 19-3 edge in shots and a 2-0 advantage in corner kicks.

VMI heads to Longwood University in Farmville Tuesday for another non-conference game at 6 p.m.