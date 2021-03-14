VMI drops 4-2 decision to Wofford

Junior forward Whitney Edwards-Roberson scored two first-half goals, but it wasn’t enough as VMI fell 4-2 to Wofford Sunday at Patchin Field.

The Keydets (1-3-2, 0-3-1 SoCon) had opportunities early in the match, but it was the Terriers who struck first with an unassisted goal by Mia Bookhard. Moments later, junior Sarah Anschutz connected a pass to Edwards-Roberson for VMI’s first goal of the game at the 20:19 mark.

The Terriers (2-1-1, 2-1-1 SoCon) answered less than a minute later with Bookhard’s second goal of the game with a quick pass from Rachel Rasins to go up, 2-1.

VMI responded quickly again when Edwards-Roberson used fancy footwork to get around the Wofford defender and she snuck her second goal into the upper left corner to knot the game at 2-2 at the half.

The second half started quick with a shot by Edwards-Roberson requiring a save by Wofford goalie Maria Mon. On the other end of the pitch, a free kick from Wofford’s Paige Miller set up a header by Bookhard that found the back of the net as Bookhard registered a hat trick for the game.

The Terriers added an insurance goal when midfielder Miera Kelly scored at the 67:42 mark for the game’s final tally of 4-2.

Senior goalie Sidney Swoope had five saves on the game, with Mon tallying five as well. The Keydets had the shot advantage, 14-13, while the Terriers had a slight 2-1 edge in corner kicks.

The Keydets will be on the road as they face The Citadel on Friday, March 19 at 3 p.m in Charleston, S.C.

