VMI drops 2-0 decision to Furman

Published Friday, Mar. 12, 2021, 7:59 pm

After a highly contested first half, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-0 score to visiting Furman on Friday evening at Patchin Field.

The Keydets (1-2-2, 0-2-1) held the Paladins scoreless in the first half behind senior Sidney Swoope’s six saves despite Furman outshooting VMI by an 11-2 count in the first half.

The Paladins (3-0, 3-0) started the second half with a goal at 54:10 by Nieva Gaither and assisted by Jasmine Greene. Just three minutes later, Furman scored again off one-touch passes from Gaither and Greene for a security goal by Isabella Gutierrez.

VMI had a shot on goal by Madison Hornig, with Whitney Edwards-Roberson, Natalie Carpenter, and Sarah Anschutz also credited with shot attempts during the match.

Furman finished the game with 24 shots to VMI’s four and had 11 corners to VMI’s one. Swoope finished the game with eight saves, while Furman’s goalkeeper Nora Sampson had one save in the second half to earn the personal victory. Furman goalie Addison Corn played the first half for the Paladins.

The Keydets have a quick turnaround as they host Wofford for Senior Day this Sunday. The game will kick at 11 a.m. at Patchin Field and broadcast on ESPN+.

