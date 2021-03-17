VMI cruises to 8-1 win at George Washington

Redshirt freshman Trey Morgan had three hits and reached base safely in all five of his at bats Wednesday as VMI defeated George Washington 8-1 in a non-conference game.

Morgan went 3-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored on the afternoon. He also was one of four pitchers the Keydets used, tossing a scoreless inning to end the game.

Redshirt senior Jacob Menders started on the hill and needed just 47 pitches to get through four scoreless innings, allowing four hits, no walks with two strikeouts. Redshirt freshman Tyler Bradt earned the win in relief, following Menders with two scoreless frames, giving up just one hit.

The Keydet offense opened a 2-0 lead in the second, and scored in four of the last six innings.

Callen Nuccio had two hits including a double. Will Knight was 2-for-5 with a walk and scored twice, and Cole Garrett and Zac Morris also had two hits.

Ty Swaim had a hit, a walk, a stolen base and was hit by a pitch and Cody Warner had a hit and a walk. VMI had 13 hits, seven walks and three HBP.

Tyler Hix had a double and a walk for GWU (5-5).

VMI (4-9) opens Southern Conference play this weekend at ETSU. The two teams are slated for a single game Friday at 5 p.m. and a twinbill Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.

