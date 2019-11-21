VMI breaks record in 96-20 win over Christendom

Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 8:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The VMI men’s basketball team had a record-setting evening Wednesday as the Keydets defeated visiting Christendom College 96-20 in Cameron Hall.

The 20 points allowed was the fewest given up in program history and the 76-point win ranks second, trailing only VMI’s 124-42 win over Johnson University in the 2014-15 season.

The Keydets scored the game’s first 11 points and opened a 35-2 lead after 11 minutes. VMI led 54-13 at the half and held the Crusaders to just seven second-half points.

Freshman guard Sean Conway posted a career and game-high 18 points, hitting 6-of-8 three-pointers with a game-high seven rebounds. Fellow freshman Louis Tang also scored a career-high with 16 points, drilling all four of his three-point attempts and grabbing six rebounds. Myles Lewis finished with 13 points and junior Tragen Fahl also scored his career-best with 10. Connor Arnold and Jordan Richeson each had eight points and two treys. Will Miller was a perfect 3-3 from the field for seven points and Greg Parham had six points.

Owen Kennedy scored a game-high six points for Christendom (0-3) and had two steals. Dominic Smith added five points.

The hosts nailed 16-of-26 three-pointers (61.5%), while the Crusaders hit only 1-of-14 (7.1%). VMI held a 35-14 rebounding edge and handed out 21 assists on 37 baskets.

VMI (2-5) opens Southern Conference play Sunday with a game at UNC-Greensboro at 3 p.m.

Related

Comments