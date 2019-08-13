VMI Basketball season tickets now on sale

Published Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, 10:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VMI Basketball season tickets for the 2019-20 season are now on sale.

Orders are being accepted for the 15-game home slate at Cameron Hall as well as general admission seats for the January 18 game vs. The Citadel in Lexington. As a bonus, a VMI faculty/staff combo package for both football and basketball season tickets will be offered.

All other single game tickets and packages will go on sale September 12.

Season ticket renewals will be mailed out this week and VMI faculty/staff will be receiving the order form in their post mailbox in the upcoming week, as well.

For info and to order tickets, go to www.vmitickets.com or download the attached order form. Orders may also be placed by calling the VMI ticket office at 540-464-7266.

Basketball Season Ticket Packages are priced as follows:

Reserved

Adult $140 | Youth $95 | VMI Faculty/Staff $70

General Admission

Adult $110 | Youth $65 | VMI Faculty/Staff $55

NEW THIS YEAR

A VMI Faculty/Staff a combination package that includes a season ticket to BOTH football and basketball home games. This package is only available to purchase in person at the Cameron Hall ticket office or via returning the Faculty/Staff order form to me. Valid VMI Faculty/Staff ID is required to purchase. The package is priced as follows:

Reserved $97

General Admission $76

QUESTIONS? Contact the VMI ticket office at 540-464-7266.

Like this: Like Loading...