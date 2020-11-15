VMI Basketball releases 2020-2021 non-conference schedule

VMI Basketball announced its non-conference slate for the 2020-2021 season on Saturday, with a slate highlighted by matchups with Penn State, two ACC opponents in Virginia Tech and Wake Forest and Big South foes Hampton and Gardner-Webb.

The Keydets open the season the night before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 by hosting St. Andrews University (N.C.) at Cameron Hall.

After traveling to Penn State on Nov. 28, the Keydets play host to Lancaster Bible College on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Following an instate battle at Virginia Tech on Dec. 3, VMI will host Regent University as the first game of the inaugural Keydet Classic.

The Keydets will also host Hampton as the second segment of the Keydet Classic Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. in Lexington.

The final home non-conference game will be played Dec. 15 against Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg (Ky.)

The last non-league matches will be played at Gardner-Webb on Dec. 18 and against ACC opponent Wake Forest on the road Dec. 21.

Reduced capacity seating and ticket information for home games at Cameron Hall will be posted at VMItickets.com.

2020-21 VMI non-conference schedule

Nov. 25 … St. Andrews (NC) … 7 pm

Nov. 28 … at Penn State … 7 pm

Dec. 1 … Lancaster Bible … 7 pm

Dec. 3 … at Virginia Tech … 7 pm

Dec. 7 … Regent (Keydet Classic) … 7 pm

Dec. 13 … Hampton (Keydet Classic) … 1 pm

Dec. 15 … Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg … 7 pm

Dec. 18 … at Gardner-Webb … 7 pm

Dec. 21 … at Wake Forest … 7 pm

* SoCon game

