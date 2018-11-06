VMI Basketball opens 2018-19 with Washington College

Eager for a new season to begin, the VMI basketball team opens the 2018-19 campaign at home where the Keydets will face Washington College (Md.) Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall
The game can be seen live and free of charge on the SoCon Digital Network.
In addition, an audio broadcast will be available in the Lexington area on 96.7 3WZ,www.streamthe.net (search WWZW) and via the Tune-In app, with associated feed on VMIKeydets.com, and live stats can be accessed as well.
The Keydets return several starters from a season ago including leading scorer and Preseason All-Conference nominee Bubba Parham. Last year’s SoCon Freshman of the Year, Parham averaged over 14 points a game last season and looks to continue the trend as a sophomore.
