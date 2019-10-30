VMI Basketball: Logan Dahms named to Keydets coaching staff

Published Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, 11:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The VMI athletic department announced Tuesday that Logan Dahms had been hired as an assistant men’s basketball coach.

Dahms served as the director of basketball operations at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for the last two seasons. He oversaw all facets of an over $800,000 operating budget including gear, technology, nutrition, recruiting and travel. He negotiated the scheduling of the entire 2019-20 season game slate and 2018 summer foreign tour. Dahms coordinated over 65 days of team travel for a party of up to 30 people. As the director of the 2018 Little Rock Basketball Camp, he earned record revenue and set new attendance records.

“I am pleased to have Logan Dahms join our staff as our newest assistant coach,” said VMI head mentor Dan Earl. “Logan has a variety of experience due to his stops throughout college basketball. He also has playing experience as both a former college and overseas player. I believe he will relate well to our players, has the ability to recruit at a high level, and can provide insight to our game planning, particularly with his interest in the analytical side to the game of basketball. Logan has great character, is a very sharp young coach, and has a bright future. I am excited to have him and I am confident that he will immediately add value to our VMI Basketball Program.”

Dahms spent the 2016-17 season working with both the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA’s Developmental League as well as the NBA champion Golden State Warriors as a video and analytics assistant. In his role, Dahms helped produce custom analytical reports to aid coaches evaluations and assessments of team performance.

He worked as the recruiting and operations assistant for the Stanford University men’s basketball team in 2015-16 and was an assistant coach in Costa Rica the year before.

Dahms competed professionally for two seasons, playing for Escoba Ezcazu in Ezcazu, Costa Rica in 2014-15 after spending the 2013-14 season with Donbaschet USM in Chisinau, Moldova. During his two seasons of professional play, Dahms averaged nearly 12 points and seven rebounds per game and helped lead Donbaschet USM to a 23-2 record and a first-place finish in the FBRM National League.

A native of Bahama, North Carolina, Dahms played two seasons for Covenant College, earning his bachelors degree in biology in 2011 before attaining his master’s degree in sports physiology from Texas A&M in 2013. Dahms also served as a graduate assistant for the Aggies from 2011-13.

Related

Comments