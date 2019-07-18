VMI Basketball: Lewis, Arnold to play in East Asia

VMI junior Myles Lewis and sophomore Connor Arnold have been selected to play on the USA Eagles Basketball 2019 East Asia Tour.

The USA Eagles team will play games against university teams, pro/club teams and province teams.

The USA Eagles Basketball team was created in 2017 to give American University players the opportunity to travel the world, experience international basketball play, meet new people and learn about and participate in new cultures. This will be the third year the team has traveled to East Asia. The team consists of 12 players from nine different universities from across the country, and the tour will be from July 27 through August 18. Before embarking to East Asia, the team will attend a five-day training camp in San Francisco, California where team members will train for games and prepare for their cross-cultural experience. The team will also conduct youth camps/clinics and experience the local culture.

“This is a good opportunity to experience different cultures and open my world up,” said Lewis. “I’m looking forward to playing against professional basketball players from different countries and to help those in need. This will further myself as a person.”

The team is coached by Kelly Combs who has 18 years of college coaching experience and 10 years international coaching experience. This is the sixth tour he has coached to East Asia.

“I’m excited to bring USA and VMI basketball to East Asia,” said Arnold. “This will help Myles and me get even better as men and basketball players in the process and that’s a special thing. I am very grateful for Coach Combs for giving me the opportunity to do this amazing trip to East Asia and being able to represent our great Institute.”

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google