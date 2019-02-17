VMI Basketball: Keydets lose at Furman

The VMI basketball team fell to SoCon host Furman by a 96-62 count Saturday to complete its two-game road swing at Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Keydets (7-19, 1-13) fell behind early as the Paladins (22-5, 11-4) raced to a 53-29 lead at the half. VMI played better in the second half and was only outscored by a 43-33 tally, but the damage was done in the opening half and proved insurmountable to overcome.

“Furman was tremendous on defense,” said VMI head coach Dan Earl. “We talked about it before the game-they’ve been physical with us in our games and we knew they were going to make it tough on Bubba Parham and all our guys and we had to do a good job being aggressive.

“It comes down to decision making and driving the ball. Sometimes, we did drive the ball and got some fouls and got to the free throw line in the first half, but getting blocked nine times is difficult. We continued to fight but it was a very tough night and credit to Furman.”

Noah Gurley led the Paladins with 19 points while Clay Mounce and Mike Bothwell each contributed 13 points to lead Furman to the win.

VMI’s Bubba Parham finished the game with four treys and led the Keydets with 16 points on the night. Garrett Gilkeson and Sarju Patel both finished with nine points in the loss.

The Keydets return home for a matchup with ETSU Thursday night slated for a 7 p.m. start at Cameron Hall.

