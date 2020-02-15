VMI Basketball: Keydets falter late in home loss to ETSU

VMI led by six at the half, but ETSU rallied late to post a come-from-behind 72-67 victory Saturday afternoon at Cameron Hall.

With the loss, VMI (7-20, 2-12) is now 1-7 on the season in games decided by fewer than five points. The Bucs (23-4, 12-2) took advantage of 28 VMI personal fouls and finished the game going 31-35 from the charity stripe, including an 11-11 mark by ETSU guard Daivien Williamson.

Several Keydets played well, including freshman Travis Evee, who finished the game with 23 points on 7-12 shooting and went 5-for-9 from three-point range. It was his sixth 20-point game of the season. Fellow freshman Sean Conway recorded his first career double-double as he finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds with six of the 10 boards coming on the offensive end.

VMI played well in the opening half as the Keydets opened the game going 14-30 from the field (47 percent) and converted seven of 18 three-pointers to gradually build the 38-32 lead at the break.

Freshman Kamdyn Curfman finished with 10 points on 4-9 shooting while Myles Lewis and Greg Parham both contributed eight points apiece.

The Keydets return to action Wednesday night on the road where they will take on Western Carolina at 7 p.m.

VMI returns home next Saturday with a matchup against UNCG at 1 p.m. at Cameron Hall.

