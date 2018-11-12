VMI Basketball: Keydets cruise to 98-34 victory over Goucher

Published Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 7:22 pm

vmi basketballSix players reached double figures Sunday afternoon as the VMI men’s basketball team cruised to a 98-34 win over visiting Goucher College in non-conference action.

Sophomore guard Bubba Parham led all scorers with 19 points, drilling four three-pointers. Garrett Gilkeson hit 6-of-7 shots and all three of his three-pointers for 18 points, to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jake Stephens posted 14 points and game-best nine rebounds, while Greg Parham also poured in 14 points. Connor Arnold hit three treys to finish with 12 points and Myles Lewis contributed 12 points and eight rebounds. Tyler Creammer snared eight boards and Ta’Vonne Bond chipped in with six steals and four assists.

VMI scored the first seven points of the game and held the visiting Gophers to single digits for the contest’s first 16 minutes en route to a 38-9 edge. The Keydets had a 46-13 lead at intermission and outscored Goucher 52-21 in the second half.

Cameron Issacs had a team-high seven points for the Gophers. Pat Goralski tallied four points with six caroms.

The Keydets hit 50 percent from beyond the three-point line (15-30), while holding Goucher to just 26 percent (15-58) shooting overall and 10.5 percent from deep (2-19). VMI held a 52-29 rebounding advantage.

The 64-point margin of victory is the fifth highest in program history.

VMI (2-1) hosts USC-Upstate Wednesday at 7 p.m. in another non-conference game.

Postgame: VMI coach Dan Earl

“I thought the guys played pretty well. It took us a little while getting out of the gate, which was tough, we didn’t make necessarily the right plays early, but once we brought a couple of guys off the bench and got our legs under us I thought we did a very good job of sharing the ball. Later parts of the first half and into the second half we really moving the ball. We want to try to play the right way.”

“Ta’Vonne Bond came in and really gave us a lot of energy off the bench. Really proud of his role and what he was able to do.”

“Garrett Gilkeson made some early threes and it’s nice for him to see the ball go through the basket. He’s put a lot of time and effort into his shot and he is shooting it with more confidence certainly through practice, but it’s another thing to get out there and do it in the game as well. He really gave us a lift and he gives us so much defensively.”

