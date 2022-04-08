VMI Basketball: Four Keydets enter transfer portal after coach leaves

Four members of the VMI basketball team are now in the transfer portal, in the wake of coach Dan Earl taking the head job at Chattanooga.

The four were also the four leading scorers for the Keydets this past season – center Jake Stephens (19.6 ppg, 9.0 rebs/g, 3.3 assists/g, 2.0 blocks/g 55.1% FG, 49.0% 3FG), and guards Kamdyn Curfman (15.6 ppg, 42.6% FG, 39.2% 3FG), Trey Bonham (13.6 ppg, 4.0 assists/g, 47.8% FG, 34.8% 3FG) and Honor Huff (10.0 ppg, 44.0% FG, 37.7% 3FG).

VMI finished the 2021-2022 season with a 16-16 record, 9-9 in the SoCon, a year after the program finished 13-12 and Earl was named SoCon Coach of the Year.

The Keydets were likely to be a top contender for preseason favorite status in the SoCon in 2022-2023 before Earl and now several of his top players decided to move on.

Story by Chris Graham

