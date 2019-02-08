VMI Basketball: Dan Earl contract extended through 2022

VMI Athletics Director Dr. Dave Diles announced Thursday that the contract of head men’s basketball coach Dan Earl has been extended through the 2021-22 season.

“Dan is the consummate professional,” said Diles. “A great teacher, recruiter and overall-he’s a tremendous coach. He’s building the foundation of the program the right way, with young men that represent VMI incredibly well and I’m pleased that he’ll continue as our Head Basketball Coach. He’s been really challenged this year with unprecedented injuries, but our future is very bright. Coach Earl is a great ‘fit’ for VMI.”

Earl is currently in his fourth season as head coach of the Keydets after serving as an assistant coach at Penn State and Navy under Ed DeChellis. The Keydets began the 2018-19 season with a 5-2 mark for their best start in eight years despite a depleted roster saddled by injuries that has affected the teams 7-15 overall record heading into this weekend’s action. Season highlights include the squad battling #10 Kentucky to the wire at Rupp Arena before falling 92-82 in November and sophomore Bubba Parham continues to lead the Southern Conference in scoring with a 20.7 average.

“I am extremely grateful for the commitment and ongoing support that General Peay and Dr. Diles have shown to me and to our staff,” said Earl. “I am honored to be the Head Basketball Coach at VMI. I believe in the mission of The Institute of helping to produce young men and women of great character. On the court, I believe that we are building a great foundation that will lead to the success that we all want. I appreciate all of the efforts of our players and I am confident that we will continue to work hard and improve. My staff and I are fully committed to working hard to produce a team that wins – and that the VMI community and our great alumni can be proud of.”

“My wife, Sheila and I, and our kids really enjoy Lexington and the VMI community. I truly appreciate the opportunity to continue to lead our men’s basketball program and for how VMI has treated me, my family, and the members of our VMI Basketball family.”

