VMI Basketball: Bubba Parham named to Preseason All-SoCon team

After being named the 2017-18 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, VMI sophomore Bubba Parham has been named to the Preseason All-SoCon team as chosen by the league’shead coaches Thursday.

The Snellville, Georgia, native started all 30 games a year ago and led the Keydets in scoring at 14.6 points per game, sixth best in the Southern Conference. He led or co-led VMI in scoring in 15 games last season including eight straight league games in January. Scoring in double figures 24 times last year, he logged a career-high 26 points and had seven assists in a win at Chattanooga on January 27.

Parham scored 25 against The Citadel on Feb. 17 and hit a 50-foot jump shot at the buzzer against Wofford to preserve his double-figures streak. He also scored 20 or more points in seven games last season.

Fletcher Magee of Wofford College was chosen as the league’s Preseason Player of the Year.

The Keydets begin the 2018-19 campaign Tuesday, November 6, when they play host to Washington College at 7 p.m. at Cameron Hall.

