VMI Basketball: Bubba Parham named to All-SoCon hoops second team

VMI guard Bubba Parham, the sophomore who has led conference in scoring most of the season, was named to the second team All-Conference squads by both the league coaches and media.

Through 30 games, Parham tops the SoCon in scoring with 20.8 PPG average and recently became the 41st player in VMI history to reach 1,000 point mark with a career-high 38 points Feb. 23 at Western Carolina.

Parham, from Snellville, Ga., ranks third in SoCon in 3-FG per game (3.5) and leads team in assists with 105 (3.5/game) for 6th in SoCon after setting new career high with nine assists against The Citadel Mar. 2. He also stands 6th in SoCon FT% (78.0%) and has nine games with 5+ 3-pointers made this year.

Earlier this year, Parham tallied 30+ points in four consecutive games becoming the first SoCon player since Stephen Curry of Davidson in 2007-08 to accomplish the feat and during the string scored a then-career-high 35 points with school record 10 3-pointers at Kentucky November 18.

Parham has eight 30-point games on the season becoming the first conference player to do so since Stephen Curry reached the mark 15 times in 2008-09.

VMI enters the 2019 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships first round action against Western Carolina Friday at 5 pm at the US Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina. The game will be carried on ESPN+ and live audio is available on 3WZ 96.7 FM and at vmikeydets.com.

