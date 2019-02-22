VMI Basketball: Big second half powers ETSU to 94-70 win

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

VMI got 27 points from sophomore Myles Lewis, but visiting ETSU got the W, defeating the Keydets 94-70 in a Southern Conference game Thursday night.

The game was tied at 39 all after 20 minutes, but ETSU outscored VMI 55-31 in the second half, including a 17-1 run to start the period. The Buccaneers shot 74 percent from the floor in the second half (20-27).

Lewis hit 9-of-18 shots and 9-of-11 from the free-throw stripe en route to his career-high point total. He added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sophomore guard Sarju Patel hit a pair of three pointers and finished with 12 points, and junior Garrett Gilkeson had nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Freshman center Jake Stephens hit both of his three-point attempts and had eight points. The tough Buccaneer defense held Bubba Parham, the conference’s leading scorer with 20.7 points a game, to 0-of-12 shooting and just two points on the night.

Bo Hodges led ETSU (22-7/12-4 SoCon) with 26 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Daivien Williamson netted 20 points, while Tray Boyd had 16 of his 18 points after intermission. Mladen Armus cleared 12 rebounds to help the Buccaneers hold a 39-24 edge on the boards. ETSU had a 50-12 advantage in bench scoring and 54-26 in points in the paint.

The Keydets (7-20/1-14) travel to Western Carolina University Saturday for another SoCon game at 7:30 p.m.

Related Content

Shop Google