VMI Baseball: UNCG scores six late, tops Keydets

UNCG scored six runs in the final two innings Saturday to defeat the VMI baseball team 6-1 in Southern Conference play.

Zak Kent and Phillip Sanderson engaged in a pitcher’s duel over the game’s first seven innings. Kent struck out 11 Spartans over his 7 2/3 innings, giving up just six hits and one walk with three runs.

Sanderson tossed seven scoreless frames, scattering four hits and three walks with five strikeouts to pick up the win.

UNCG broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the eighth inning with three runs. Zack Budzik led off with a double and later scored on a suicide squeeze bunt from Austin Embler that turned into a single. Zach Kuchmaner hit a two-run double with two outs to make the score 3-0.

The Keydets scored in the bottom of the eighth, as Jordan Ebersole walked with one out and Callen Nuccio followed with a double to deep center field to cut the lead to 3-1. The Spartans added three insurance runs in the ninth.

VMI had the leadoff hitter on base for five-straight innings from the third to the seventh innings but couldn’t push a run across in those frames.

Nuccio and Jon Clines each went 2-4 and Jake Huggins walked twice for VMI (15-36/9-14).

Greg Hardison went 3-5 with two runs and two RBI for UNCG (30-16/12-8).

The rubber match between the two squads is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

