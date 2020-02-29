VMI Baseball: Quinnipiac takes opener from Keydets, 10-3

Quinnipiac forged an early 6-1 lead Friday and went on to defeat VMI, 10-3, in non-conference action from Gray-Minor Field.

The visiting Bobcats scored one run in the first, two in the second and three in the third to take a 6-1 advantage. Quinnipiac plated three more in the eighth and added one more in the ninth. VMI brought home single runs in the second and third innings, off sacrifice flies from Jon Clines and Josh Hollifield.

The Keydets had the bases loaded in the seventh, trailing 6-2, but couldn’t cut into the lead.

Will Knight singled in the ninth for the game’s final run.

Knight finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk to bring his average up to .583. Zac Morris went 2-for-4 with a run, and Cody Warner had a hit and a walk.

The Keydets left 12 runners stranded on base.

Freshman Trey Morgan spun three innings of scoreless relief, and Sam Ewald kept QU off the scoreboard for one inning.

Colten Bender went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Quinnipiac (1-6).

The Keydets and Bobcats are scheduled for game two of their three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.

