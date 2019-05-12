VMI Baseball: Keydets drop SoCon regular-season finale to UNCG

UNCG scored seven runs in the first three innings Sunday and went on to defeat the VMI baseball team 13-3 in a Southern Conference matchup.

The Spartans took a 7-0 lead after three and put four on the scoreboard in the seventh. UNCG had four home runs; from Austin Embler, Caleb Webster, Hogan Windish and Jacquez Koonce.

The Keydets scored all three of their runs on sacrifice flies. Jordan Ebersole hit one in the fourth to bring home Will Knight, Jake Huggins came home off a Knight sac fly in the fifth and Huggins scored again in the seventh on a Josh Hollifield sacrifice fly.

Ryan Smoot was 3-3 for VMI, while Huggins reached base safely in his four plate appearances, with one hit and three walks. Callen Nuccio and Jon Clines each went 1-3 with a walk. VMI left 10 runners stranded while the visitors only left seven on base.

The contest was shortened to seven innings due to the 10-run rule. UNCG improves to 31-16 overall and 13-8 in conference play.

VMI (15-37/9-15) hosts Old Dominion University Tuesday at 6 p.m. in non-conference play. The Keydets finish the Southern Conference regular-season with a 9-15 record and currently sit in seventh place in the league standings.

