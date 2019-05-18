VMI Baseball: Eastern Illinois takes series finale, 13-5

Jimmy Govern had four hits and two home runs Saturday as visiting Eastern Illinois defeated the VMI baseball team 13-5 in non-conference play.

The Keydets three seniors, Ryan Smoot, Jake Huggins and Corey Johnston, were honored in a pre-game ceremony.

Smoot, a senior catcher was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, setting a new school record with 24 on the season.

EIU scored six runs in the top of the second inning as 11 batters came to the plate. Keydet Jordan Ebersole doubled in the bottom of the fifth to score two and cut the lead to 7-2. The Keydets scored three in the sixth. VMI loaded the bases and Will Knight brought one home with a walk,

Ryan Hatten singled to drive home another run and Nathan Loyd walked to plate the third tally and make the score 8-5. EIU put the game away with three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Knight finished 2-3 with a walk, and Josh Hollifield also had two hits. Smoot reached base safely three times on the afternoon, adding two walks.

Ryan Knernschield had four hits and two walks for Eastern Illinois (26-29). The Panthers took advantage of three VMI double plays in the first four innings.

VMI (17-39) enters the 2019 Southern Conference Tournament as the #7 seed. The Keydets will play at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Greenville, S.C. at Fluor Field, against the #2 seed, who will be determined later this weekend.

