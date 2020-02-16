VMI Baseball: Adam Jewell gem lifts Keydets past North Florida

Published Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, 4:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Sophomore right-hander Adam Jewell was in control on the mound Sunday to lead VMI to a 5-1 victory at North Florida.

Jewell threw eight scoreless innings, allowing just four singles and no walks with seven strikeouts.

The Keydet offense produced 10 hits and walked four times. Junior Callen Nuccio and red-shirt sophomore Will Knight each had three hits on the afternoon and sophomore Will Lopez worked out of a bases-loaded jam to close out the game and earn the save.

VMI scored four of its runs in the third frame. Knight brought home Jordan Ebersole and Nuccio with a hit, Jon Clines scored on an error and Josh Hollifield later singled to bring home Knight. Nuccio singled to drive home Ryan Hatten in the sixth.

Nuccio also walked, reaching base four times on the day. Cody Warner had a hit and a walk.

Cade Reich was 2-2 and drive in the run for North Florida (2-1).

VMI (1-2) travels to the University of Virginia Tuesday for another non-conference game at 3 p.m.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”