VMI Athletics: 155 Keydets named to SoCON Academic Honor Roll
A total of 155 Keydets were selected to the 2018-19 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll, which was released by the conference Wednesday afternoon.
The academic honor roll originated in 1988-89, when SoCon athletic directors established the award as a way to recognize the league’s outstanding student-athletes. The academic honor roll consists of student-athletes who participated in varsity sports and posted a 3.0 grade point average or higher in the recently concluded season, were eligible the entire academic year and were members of the final squad lists.
Of the 2,243 student-athletes on the list, 517 earned the Commissioner’s Medal, awarded to student-athletes who attain a GPA of 3.8 or higher throughout the year. This year’s total is the second most since that standard rose from 3.5 beginning in 2015-16, trailing only last year’s 526.
One hundred and sixty-seven student-athletes boasted perfect 4.0 GPAs in 2018-19, the second most in league history.
