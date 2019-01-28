VMI announces 2019 football schedule

Matchups against FBS foes Marshall and Army highlight the 2019 VMI Football schedule, which opens Aug. 31 on the road at Marshall, the Keydets’ former Southern Conference rival.

VMI will also travel to West Point Nov. 16 to face the Black Knights for the first time since the 2010 season. Army posted an 11-2 mark in 2018 for the most victories in a season in academy history and captured the Armed Forces Bowl.

A six-game home slate, the first since 2014, will appear at Foster Stadium this fall beginning with the home opener September 7 featuring the first game ever between VMI and Mars Hill. Other home dates include Robert Morris (Sept. 21), Wofford (Sept. 28), Samford (Oct. 12), Western Carolina (Nov. 2) and Chattanooga (Nov. 23).

Southern Conference play for the Keydets begins September 14 in Johnson City, Tennessee against defending co-champion ETSU.

VMI will face The Citadel October 5 in Charleston, South Carolina in the annual renewal of the series known as “The Military Classic of the South.”

Season tickets will go on sale in early summer. Go to www.vmitickets.com for updates and further information. Kickoff times will be listed at a later date.

2019 VMI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 31 at Marshall

September 7 MARS HILL

September 14 at ETSU

September 21 ROBERT MORRIS

September 28 WOFFORD

October 5 at The Citadel

October 12 SAMFORD

October 19 at Mercer

November 2 WESTERN CAROLINA

November 9 at Furman

November 16 at Army

November 23 CHATTANOOGA

HOME GAMES IN CAPS