VMI announces 2019 football schedule

Published Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 9:10 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

vmi footballMatchups against FBS foes Marshall and Army highlight the 2019 VMI Football schedule, which opens Aug. 31 on the road at Marshall, the Keydets’ former Southern Conference rival.

VMI will also travel to West Point Nov. 16 to face the Black Knights for the first time since the 2010 season. Army posted an 11-2 mark in 2018 for the most victories in a season in academy history and captured the Armed Forces Bowl.

A six-game home slate, the first since 2014, will appear at Foster Stadium this fall beginning with the home opener September 7 featuring the first game ever between VMI and Mars Hill. Other home dates include Robert Morris (Sept. 21), Wofford (Sept. 28), Samford (Oct. 12), Western Carolina (Nov. 2) and Chattanooga (Nov. 23).

Southern Conference play for the Keydets begins September 14 in Johnson City, Tennessee against defending co-champion ETSU.

VMI will face The Citadel October 5 in Charleston, South Carolina in the annual renewal of the series known as “The Military Classic of the South.”

Season tickets will go on sale in early summer. Go to www.vmitickets.com for updates and further information.  Kickoff times will be listed at a later date.

2019 VMI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

  • August 31                at Marshall
  • September 7           MARS HILL
  • September 14         at ETSU
  • September 21         ROBERT MORRIS
  • September 28         WOFFORD
  • October 5                at The Citadel
  • October 12              SAMFORD
  • October 19              at Mercer
  • November 2            WESTERN CAROLINA
  • November 9            at Furman
  • November 16          at Army
  • November 23          CHATTANOOGA

HOME GAMES IN CAPS



Comments