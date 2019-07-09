VMI alum Stan Okoye joins Boston Celtics for NBA Summer League

Former VMI basketball standout Stan Okoye ‘13 is competing in the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League as a member of the Boston Celtics roster that is participating in the tourney that runs from July 5-15 in Las Vegas.

Okoye, a 6-6 forward from Raleigh, North Carolina, finished his VMI career (2009-13) as the program’s fourth-leading scorer with 2,146 points and second leading rebounder (962). He was named 2012-13 Big South Player of the Year. Since graduating from the Institute with a degree in economics and business, Okoye has played professionally overseas, most recently with Tecnyconta Zaragoza in Spain and was a member of the Denver Nuggets summer league team last year.

Okoye, whose parents are native Nigerians who moved to the United States, also participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio as a member of the Nigerian basketball team. He is believed to be only the second VMI alumnus to participate in the Olympics.

The Celtics have played two games already in Las Vegas with two remaining on the schedule. Okoye saw 13 minutes of action Monday in Boston’s 89-72 win over Cleveland Monday. He grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and added two points and a steal.

Okoye and the Celtics will face the Denver Nuggets Tuesday at 8 p.m. and the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday at 10:30 p.m., both on ESPN2. The top eight teams will play in a single-elimination tournament from July 13-15, while the remaining 24 teams will play one consolation game on either July 12 or 13.

