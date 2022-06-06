VMHC offers summer professional development opportunities for teachers
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has a number of programs this summer to support the professional development of educators throughout the state.
The VMHC education tea has put together online and in-person programming.
Offerings include:
- Primarily Virginia: Westrock Online Teachers Institute (June 27) – This free online course designed for K-12 teachers explores Virginia’s past by examining objects and primary sources. All coursework is to be completed through the course website, and there are no required in-person class meetings. Upon completion of the course, participating teachers will receive up to 45 re-certification points.
- Power of the People: Engaging with American Democracy (June 28) – Join the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to learn more about the development of America’s government. Participants will tour the traveling exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith at VMHC and explore the Library of Virginia’s exhibition Your Humble Petitioner: Legislative Petitions Gave Voice to Virginians.
- Story of Virginia Institute (July 11-15) – Join the VMHC Education team for an in-person week-long program focusing on general Virginia history in the K-12 classroom. Participants will enjoy a mix of exhibition tours, primary source analysis, guest speakers, and self-guided time to explore.
- Our Commonwealth Institute (July 25-29) – This in-person institute will focus on VMHC’s newest exhibition, Our Commonwealth. Participants will learn to approach Virginia’s vast history from a geographical and cultural perspective while enjoying a mix of exhibition tours, primary source analysis, guest speakers, and self-guided time to explore.
VMHC also welcomes teachers to apply for their advisory council. Applications for the 2022-23 council are now open. The council works in partnership with the education team to make sure that VMHC is best serving the needs of a diverse and inclusive range of teachers, students and families.
Learn more at virginiahistory.org/events