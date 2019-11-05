VMFA on the Road brings traveling art exhibition to Harrisonburg Nov. 7-9

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile plans a three-day stop in Harrisonburg, parking between Duke Hall and the Music Building on the JMU campus.

Hours are Thursday, Nov. 7 (3-5 pm), Friday, Nov. 7 (10 am – 6 pm), and Saturday, Nov. 9 (10 am – 2:30 pm). Admission is free. Parking is available in the Mason Street deck (behind Hotel Madison), levels 3-5 .

Visitors will see​ How Far Can Creativity Take You : VMFA Fellowship Artists . The exhibition includes works by: Julien Binford, Ann Chenoweth, Esther Worden Day, Steven Fishman, Emmet Gowin, Sally Mann, Arthur Sawyers, Charles Sibley, Cy Twombly, Benjamin Wigfall, and Dennis Winston.

VMFA’s new state-of-the-art traveling museum and art studio launched in October 2018. The climate-controlled 53-foot Volvo trailer includes Wi-Fi to connect visitors with VMFA educators and interactive components to meet their 21st-century expectations. The main attraction of VMFA on the Road, however, is the opportunity for residents of the Commonwealth to see and experience works of art from the VMFA collection up close. ​

VMFA on the Road is traveling to remote corners of Virginia by way of the museum’s ​Statewide Partners​ program, which includes 1,000 locations—from community centers and small museums to colleges and universities.

