Visitation permitted at UVA inpatient units, procedural areas beginning Tuesday

UVA Health is permitting additional visitation to its inpatient units and procedural areas beginning Tuesday.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must be symptom-free before entering UVA Health facilities. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, including at patients’ bedsides.

The updated policies:

Inpatient units: Patients may have two designated visitors. One designated visitor at a time is permitted at the patient’s bedside between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Outpatient procedural areas: Patients may have one designated visitor, though it is preferred that visitors wait remotely in their vehicles during the procedure.

There are some exceptions permitted to these visitation policies, including:

Patients at the end of life: Two designated visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Two designated visitors may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mothers in labor: One designated visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

One designated visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pediatric inpatients: One designated adult visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pediatric patients may have up to two adults as designated visitors.

One designated adult visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pediatric patients may have up to two adults as designated visitors. Adult patients with cognitive, behavioral or special needs requiring support for safety or well-being: One designated visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

One designated visitor may visit 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Patients needing extensive teaching for post-discharge care: Two designated visitors may be present at the same time to participate in teaching.

Two designated visitors may be present at the same time to participate in teaching. Patients under investigation for COVID-19 or COVID-19 positive patients: Visitors will not be allowed except for patients at the end of life or if necessary for the safety or well-being of a patient with cognitive, behavioral or other special needs.

Visitation Policies at Other UVA Health Facilities

Emergency Department: One designated visitor is permitted at all times.

One designated visitor is permitted at all times. Outpatient clinics: Visitors are generally not permitted unless clinic leadership makes an exception to support the needs of a patient. Exceptions are available for pediatric patients; patients with cognitive, behavioral or special needs; patients with physical disabilities; and for visitors needed to assist in making critical-care planning decisions.

Visitors are generally not permitted unless clinic leadership makes an exception to support the needs of a patient. Exceptions are available for pediatric patients; patients with cognitive, behavioral or special needs; patients with physical disabilities; and for visitors needed to assist in making critical-care planning decisions. Transitional Care Hospital: TCH visitation is restricted, but patients who are admitted for long periods may have one designated visitor every six days, for no more than four hours. The visitor must make an appointment. For more information, please call 434.243.4394.

Questions?

Anyone with questions is asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000 or visit uvahealth.com/services/ covid19-visiting-restrictions.

