Virtual Torch Run begins today: Help the Special Olympics by taking part

Published Monday, Jun. 8, 2020, 12:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virtual Torch Run begins today, and hundreds of athletes, law enforcement officers and community members will run, bike or walk #1900forSOVA.

Athletes like Tori Martin, who aims to run 60 miles this week for Special Olympics Virginia, are running to inspire other athletes.

“I hope to encourage other athletes to get up and get motivated,” Martin said.

As Martin and others each individually log miles for the nonprofit using the Strava app, they’re also raising much-needed funds for the program, which is facing difficult revenue losses because of COVID-19.

To date, Special Olympics Virginia is $9,000 short of the $60,000 Virtual Torch Run goal.

Want to help? You can still join in by registering for the Virtual Torch Run; registration will be open all week. The $25 registration fee includes a Law Enforcement Torch Run T-shirt and a printable race bib, designed by Special Olympics Virginia athlete Forest Holbert.

At $75, participants will earn a commemorative Virtual Torch Run medal.

Register today: bit.ly/SOVA_VirtualTR20.

After hundreds come together to run #1900forSOVA, celebrate virtually with an Opening Ceremony and Dance, June 13 at 10 a.m.

Watch and rejoice with us at www.facebook.com/specialolympicsvirginia.

Whether you walk a mile or run 26.2, your support will help to build a world that supports those who battle social isolation every day. It is a gift for 26,000 athletes who have found a home in Special Olympics. It is a gift of joy and hope.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments