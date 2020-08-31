Virtual symposium to commemorate 30th anniversary of Gov. L. Douglas Wilder’s inauguration

The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, in partnership with Virginia Union University, will host a daylong virtual leadership symposium on Sept. 17 honoring the legacy of L. Douglas Wilder, the 66th governor of Virginia and the country’s first elected African American governor.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Wilder’s inauguration.

The virtual symposium, which is free of charge to attend, will feature lectures, panel discussions and a keynote address by Wilder. A morning panel on judicial and legislative history will include Judge Roger Gregory, 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, and an afternoon panel examining the 2020 election will feature invited guest former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and will be moderated by Larry Sabato, Ph.D., political analyst and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

“We are excited to create this daylong celebration of the impact of Governor Wilder’s election, the accomplishments of his administration, and the continuation of his legacy,” said Susan T. Gooden, Ph.D., dean of the Wilder School.

“Governor Wilder is a treasured alumnus of Virginia Union University and we are proud to help celebrate this shining moment in history,” said Hakim Lucas, Ph.D., president and CEO of Virginia Union University.

The community, students and faculty are invited to attend the virtual symposium.

To learn more about the event and to register, please go to www.Wilder30.com.

