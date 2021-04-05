Virtual phone systems and how they help remote teams

While offices of yesteryear were riddled with desk phones and businesses had intricate telephone systems that in some cases required switchboard operators, offices of today incorporate more streamlined technology that has all but made having a business line completely obsolete.

While some industries still operate under more traditional norms (like telemarketing companies and call dispatch services, for instance), others have been more receptive and adaptive toward technological advancement in the area of telecommunications.

Virtual phone systems are now commonplace in many offices, from medical practices and big tech companies to boutique businesses and startups alike. The incorporation of virtual phone system technology helps businesses reduce overhead costs while still maintaining day-to-day operations in the same fashion.

When it comes to landline usage, that sort of thing has been on a steady decline since the early 2000s. More and more business owners and operators are using mobile phones and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology for their teams as well as to keep in touch with (and service) customers and clients.

More on virtual phone systems

Anyone who is less than familiar with virtual phone systems might wonder things like:

What is a virtual phone system?

How does a virtual phone call work?

What is a remote phone?

These are all fair questions. A virtual phone system incorporates cloud-based technology to such an extent that users are able to both receive and make calls — from anywhere with a stable internet connection. Virtual phone systems can be used with laptops, desktops, as well as mobile devices.

Virtual phone systems work by providing the very same stability that traditional on-premise telephone systems are able to achieve, while also providing new mobility and flexibility that landlines simply cannot duplicate. Virtual phone calls work the exact same way that regular phone calls work, only you’re connecting via the internet rather than a physical landline. Virtual phones are just that: users basically talk into their mobile phones or computers, requiring little to no hardware with services being delivered virtually — usually with far more cost effectiveness than traditional phone systems. Conversely, there is now hardware available that helps remote workers create a more traditional workplace experience — such as VoIP phones.

The limitations of landlines

Landlines are becoming a thing of the past for multiple reasons, including the fact that landlines can only provide service to a single location. Businesses these days are having to adapt, which means that many corporate-level executives and even the average employee are getting more work done outside of the 9-5 brick-and-mortar grind. Virtual phone systems allow businesses and individuals to be reached anytime, anywhere.

Virtual phone systems offer all the best qualities that traditional landlines do: Line security, clear calls, call management capabilities, etc.; however, virtual phone systems are often easier to use than complicated business phone systems and also provide businesses with the adaptability of modern web applications.

When it comes to transferring calls, conducting multiple party conference calls, and incorporating pre-recorded greetings for after office hours, virtual phone systems can accomplish all of this — often with much more user friendliness than physical telephones.

Virtual phone systems for remote teams

Business incorporating remote technology into their organizations is nothing new. As a matter of fact, a 2021 study conducted in part by Global Workplace Analytics asserted that 23 percent of employees working full time would accept some sort of pay cut (many admitted a willingness to accept up to a 10% salary reduction) for the ability to work from home remotely in at least some sort of capacity. During times of pandemic, 77 percent of fulltime workers expressed being more comfortable and happier working remotely.

For the worker, remote technology offers the ability to work away from the office and still communicate closely with their respective teams in order to complete applicable projects, cutting down on commute, and doing away with annoying workplace politics altogether.

Businesses can still ensure that teams are communicating effectively and efficiently via virtual phone system technology as well. For the employer/business owner, virtual phone systems help save money on phone system expenses, not to mention having to pay for and maintain a large amount of office space to accommodate an extensive amount of team members. It’s often far easier to train an employee to use a virtual phone system than it is to train someone to learn all the functions of a landline business phone system.

Virtual phone system benefits

While traditional phone systems for businesses can come with difficult installation and configuration processes, virtual phone systems can be set up the moment a business has a high-speed internet connection. Traditional phone hardware is totally optional, so users are able to make and receive phone calls right away.

Other common virtual phone system benefits include:

Custom Greetings

Sales Funnel Incorporation

Automatic Hold Music

Effective Call Routing — Based Upon Business Operation Hours

Call Forwarding — Even to Alternate Extensions and Offsite Locations

Call Log Keeping

Caller ID Management

Call Recording — For Staff Training Purposes

International Calling Capabilities

Virtual phone systems also come along with the added benefit of helping businesses incorporate analytics as well. Tracking inbound and outbound calling trends can come at the click of a button. Users can also set up regionally-focused phone numbers, which will help make conversations and connections more authentic and effective.

Remote teams use virtual phone systems that offer a vast array of functions like mobile app incorporation, auto call attendant, call analytics, one-flick phone conferencing, and other advanced call management features that turn any office into a smart office. Businesses and individuals can operate business communication systems with less error while capturing every call that comes in.

Incorporating virtual phone system technology into any business will help make it more profitable, connected, and tech-savvy. Whether a business is fully remote, fully in-office, or somewhere in between, there are a tremendous amount of benefits businesses can glean from taking the leap from more traditional communication solutions to more future-forward solutions. Virtual phone systems can often do everything a business landline can do — just easier and more efficiently.

Story by Brad Bernanke

