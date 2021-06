Virtual forum to seek public input on Harrisonburg Zoning & Subdivision Ordinances update

Work on the City of Harrisonburg’s Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances update project continues to move forward, as an upcoming virtual public meeting and comment period will seek to gather community feedback.

The City of Harrisonburg and consultants Kendig Keast Collaborative will host a virtual public meeting Monday, June 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to present Module 1 of the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances update and to receive community feedback.

Module 1 is one of three parts of the Ordinances that will be shared with the public and includes general provisions, district development standards, and use standards sections of the Zoning Ordinance.

The community will be able to engage, watch, and listen to the public meeting in the following ways:

Watching on a computer or mobile device via Zoom. Register in advance by clicking here

Calling in to listen by phone at 1 (301) 715-8592, Webinar ID: 865 1765 8685, Passcode: 782638

Watching the meeting live on your cable provider’s Public Education Government Channel

Community members who want to engage live during the meeting can participate through Zoom by responding to online polling questions and by submitting questions and comments during the meeting using the webinar’s chat function.

The public comment period will begin on June 8 and conclude on July 5.

Module 1 will be made available June 8 on the project webpage at www.harrisonburgva.gov/zoning-subdivisionordinances-update and hard copies will be available for review at the Department of Community Development at City Hall, 409 South Main Street, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the comment period, community members can submit comments online through an interactive web-based software called enCodePlus, email comments to Thanh.Dang@harrisonburgva.gov, or submit written letters to the Department of Community Development, c/o Thanh Dang, Assistant Director, 409 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

“We are very excited to be at this point with the Ordinances update project,” Thanh Dang, assistant director of the Department of Community Development, said. “This project is very significant and one that will have long-lasting impact on our city. Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances effect how communities physically develop, look, and function.”

The Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances regulate a number of topics such as: where different types of housing can be constructed; where and how different types of businesses can operate, including home businesses; where buildings and structures can be located on a property; the number of parking spaces required; and how properties are divided to create two new parcels or to create whole neighborhoods. Along with other regulations and design standards for city streets, these regulations impact how residents live in and get around the community.In preparation for this project the city and KKC provided a survey in Fall 2020 for community members to share their opinions and suggestions, and hosted stakeholder group interviews with individuals representing developers, engineers, attorneys, architects, and builders; residential developers and real estate agents; business owners, commercial property managers, and other associated business groups; people who live in Harrisonburg; environmental advocates; providers of social services; and educational institutions. The results of the survey have informed the contents of the draft modules.

Modules 2 and 3 are expected to be available later this year. Module 2 will include building design standards; parking, loading, and stacking regulations; landscaping, buffering, and tree preservation rules; and sign regulations of the Zoning Ordinance. Module 2 will also include general provisions; subdivision design standards; and public improvements, dedication, and acceptance sections of the Subdivision Ordinance. Module 3 will include drafts of administrative procedures and information about development review for both the Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances.

To stay up to date on the project, community members can:

Visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/zoning-subdivision-ordinances-update.

Email Thanh.Dang@harrisonburgva.gov with subject “Join Ordinance Updates Email List” to receive future email updates and announcements about the project.

