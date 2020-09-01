Virtex expansion in Waynesboro will add up to 50 jobs

Virtex announced Tuesday that it is adding a new product line to its Waynesboro location in Solutions Place, the former GE facility on Hopeman Parkway, that will create 40-50 new jobs.

The new product line is expected to be operational soon, and candidates are encouraged to apply for jobs immediately. Virtex will be looking for nonskilled and skilled candidates preferably with manufacturing, assembly, or electronic experience.

On the job training and certificate programs are available for successful candidates.

Information about the career opportunities can be found in person at Virtex, 1 Solutions Way, Waynesboro, or www.vec.virginia.gov/find-a-job.

“This expansion requires many different skillsets to meet the company’s goals,” said Walt Carter, general manager at the Waynesboro location. “New team members that have experience in IPC production soldering are in high demand, as well as electronics technicians. We look forward to continued growth in 2020 as well as into the future, consider joining our fast-paced exciting team.”

“We are pleased that Virtex has elected to bring this new product line to Waynesboro,” Mayor Bobby Henderson said. “It is especially satisfying to see the former GE facility rejuvenated with this new product line being produced by this state-of-the-art manufacturing firm.”

