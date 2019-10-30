Virginia’s Western Highlands publishes regional trail guide

The Virginia’s Western Highlands Travel Council, made up of tourism offices from Craig, Alleghany, Bath and Highland counties, has published a guide to hiking, biking and riding trails.

The 48-page guide includes descriptions and maps of trails in all four counties, including some that span multiple counties. The booklet uses icons to indicate which trails are open to hiking, biking and horseback riding.

The regional travel council will distribute the guides at local visitor centers and select Virginia Welcome Centers. They will also be available to local lodging establishments to distribute to guests interested in hiking, biking or riding. The entire guide can also be viewed online as an interactive flipbook that is tablet and mobile friendly.

“We think this guide will be a valuable tool to bring outdoor enthusiasts to our region, and once they’re here, help them find a trail that meets their needs,” said Teresa Hammond, Executive Director of the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

“The number of trails included in this guide demonstrates that the four-county Virginia’s Western Highlands region has so much outdoor adventure to offer to visitors,” added Chris Swecker, Executive Director of the Highland County Tourism Council and Chamber of Commerce.

The guide is made possible in part through a partnership with The Nature Conservancy.

For additional information visit vawesternhighlands.com.

