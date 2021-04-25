Virginia’s Terrell Jana named Wells Fargo Humanitarian Award recipient

Virginia wide receiver Terrell Jana has been named the Wells Fargo Humanitarian Award recipient, as announced by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.

Jana is a member of UVA’s Groundkeepers, which won UVA’s 2020 Marcus L. Martin Endorsed Award that recognizes groups or individuals who work to facilitate long-term, institutional change in inclusion, diversity, equity or access.

The Groundskeepers were formed after the racial and social justice movements of 2020. Their aim to bring unity to Grounds and the greater Charlottesville community.

In August 2020, the Groundskeepers held their first march from Heather Heyer Way, where Heather Heyer was killed on Aug. 12, 2017, to the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers and then to the UVA Rotunda.

They encourage others in the community to make the same walk.

In 2020, Jana did not wear a nameplate on the back of his jersey as a tribute to the many recognized on the University’s new Memorial to Enslaved Laborers that were not recognized by name.

An All-ACC Academic Team honoree in 2019 and 2020, Jan leaves UVA No. 12 all-time with 123 career receptions and No. 17 all-time at UVA with 1,481 career receiving yards.

