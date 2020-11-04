Virginia’s Sam Hauser named to Julius Erving Award watch list

Virginia redshirt senior Sam Hauser has been named to the watch list for the 2021 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

Hauser sat out the 2019-2020 season as a transfer from Marquette, where he averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, shooting 45.9 percent from the floor, 40.2 percent from three-point range and 92.4 percent from the free-throw line in his junior season in 2018-2019.

Hauser spent the 2019-2020 season anchoring the scout team at Virginia, earning the undying praise of his teammates for his elite shooting skills, usually displayed at the expense of fellow bigs Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key, who were effusive in their praise of the 6’8” Hauser, throwing out talk of him being a preseason favorite for ACC Player of the Year in 2020-2021 and a candidate for All-America status.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced 20 watch list members for the 2021 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“After the abrupt end to last year’s season, I know we are all very excited to return to the court and offer these outstanding student athletes the opportunity to shine,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

2021 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates

Derrick Alston Jr. Boise State Jalen Johnson Duke Wendell Moore Duke Jayden Gardner East Carolina Keyontae Johnson Florida Corey Kispert Gonzaga Brandon Boston Jr. Kentucky D.J. Jeffries Memphis Aaron Wiggins Maryland Isaiah Livers Michigan Aaron Henry Michigan State Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers Matt Mitchell San Diego State Ziaire Williams Stanford Yves Pons Tennessee Terrence Shannon Jr. Texas Tech Chris Smith UCLA Timmy Allen Utah Jermaine Samuels Villanova Sam Hauser Virginia

