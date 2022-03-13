Virginia’s Owens earns first-team All-American honors, Barnett makes second team

Virginia’s men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded competition at the NCAA Indoor Championships as Owayne Owens and Mia Barnett each earned All-American honors in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday night.

Entering the triple jump as the two-time reigning ACC champion in the event, Owens earned All-American honors with his mark of 16.13m (52’11”) recorded on his sixth and final attempt. The mark earned Owens an eighth-place finish and first team All-American honors for the second time in his indoor career. Owens achieved second team All-American honors in the 2020 season.

After breaking a 40-year-old Virginia record in qualifying (4:33.54), Mia Barnett finished tenth overall in the women’s mile. With a time of 4:42.91, Barnett capped a historic freshman season with second team All-American honors.