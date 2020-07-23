Virginia’s Orischak, Montague named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars

UVA golfers Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) and Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) have been recognized by the Golf Coaches Association of America as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars.

It marks the first time both players have been recognized by the organization.

Orischak, a senior, led UVA in scoring this season with a 71.48 stroke average. He had two top-10 finishes during the season and was UVA’s top finisher in four of his six tournament appearances. His top performances included a runner-up showing at the Georgia Southern Individual Collegiate and a seventh-place finish at the John Burns Intercollegiate.

Montague, a sophomore last year, played in five tournaments for UVA during the 2019-2020 season. He posted a 74.53 stroke average and was one of the team’s top-two finishers in five events. His best showing was a 24th-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

A total of 1,018 players in Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA earned the honor.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

For 2019-2020 only, they must participate in 40 percent of the team’s competitive rounds.

Information from Virginia Athletics

