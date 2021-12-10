Virginia’s Oluwatimi named second-team All-American by FWAA

Published Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, 2:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia center Olusegun Oluwatimi, now in the transfer portal, was named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday.

Oluwatimi is the second center in program history and the first UVA offensive lineman since 2011 to garner All-America honors.

The Upper Marlboro, Md., native was also voted a second-team All-American by Action Network and Pro Football Network, and was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the top center in college football.

Oluwatimi, who started all 12 games for UVA in 2021 and 32 straight since the 2019 season, graded out at 79.4 by Pro Football Focus, allowing three sacks and a total of 20 QB pressures on a team-high 910 offensive line snaps in 2021.

PFF had Oluwatimi as the number two center in the nation in run blocking, and tops in the ACC in that category.

Oluwatimi was also a second-team All-ACC honoree chosen by a voting panel of 50 media members and each of the league’s head coaches.

Story by Chris Graham

Related



