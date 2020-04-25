Virginia’s Joe Reed goes to Chargers in fifth round of NFL Draft

Reed was the 151st overall pick, and the first wide receiver drafted out of Virginia since Marques Hagans was taken by the St. Louis Rams in the fifth round, 144th overall, in 2006.

Reed won the Jet Award in 2019 as the nation’s top kick returner after leading the nation with a 33.2-yard kick return average. He earned first-team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America as a kick returner, and was also a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player. He also earned membership to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Society.

Reed was the only player in the nation with 24 or fewer kick returns to go with 700+ kick return yards. He also recorded 77 receptions and 679 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns.

His 77 receptions rank No. 4 on UVA’s all-time single-season ledger. Reed was the only player in the nation in 2019 with 600+ receiving yards (679) and 600+ kick return yards (796). He leaves UVA tied for No. 9 all-time with 129 receptions. Reed also leaves UVA No. 1 in program history in career kick return yards (3,042) and kick return touchdown (5).

Reed is just the 10th player in FBS history with 3,000+ kick return yards and the only player in FBS history with at least 2,700+ career kick return yards with a career kick return average of 28+ yards.

