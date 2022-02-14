Virginia’s Jayden Gardner named ACC Basketball Player of the Week

Published Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, 3:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia senior forward Jayden Gardner has been named the ACC Basketball Player of the Week, while Duke forward Trevor Keels earned Freshman of the Week honors.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Gardner, a 6’6” power forward, averaged 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in wins over No. 7 Duke and Georgia Tech.

The Wake Forest, N.C., native posted a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds in Virginia’s 10th all-time win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday. He added a game-high 26 points, seven rebounds and career-high three blocked shots in the Cavaliers’ home win versus Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Gardner shot 18-of-38 from the field (47.4%) and 7-of-7 from the free throw line in the two wins. He leads UVA in scoring (14.9) and rebounding (6.8) this season.