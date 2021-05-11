Virginia’s individual income tax filing, payment deadline is Monday, May 17

Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers in Virginia, if you haven’t yet filed your individual income taxes, the filing and payment deadline is just days away.

You have until Monday, May 17, to submit your return.

“This year, the typical May 1 filing and payment deadline was extended by a few weeks to match the new IRS deadline,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We are, as always, encouraging you to file electronically and request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit.”

Generally, it takes up to four weeks to process an electronically-filed return, and up to eight weeks to process a paper return. However, due to COVID-19 protocols in place, it will likely take even longer for a paper return to move through the system.

Here is some other important information to keep in mind:

As a result of this year’s filing and payment extension, no penalties or interest will apply so long as a return is filed and full payment is made by Monday, May 17.

If your income was $72,000 or less in 2020, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free.

If you miss the filing deadline, Virginia has an automatic, 6-month filing extension. No application is required. You also still need to pay any taxes owed on time to avoid additional penalties and interest.

If you do need to make a payment, you have several easy-to-use options available including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account. This allows you to track your return or refund. You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804.367.2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website.

