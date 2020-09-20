 

Virginia’s Community Colleges staying mostly virtual for spring 2021

Published Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020, 9:21 am

Virginia’s Community CollegesVirginia’s Community Colleges will continue to offer most of its classes online for the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Glenn DuBois reported in a post to the VCC blog this week.

“Public health experts say moving into the traditional cold and flu season will do nothing to slow down the spread of COVID-19. We aspire to minimize the disruptions you face on your academic journey. In announcing this decision now, we prioritize your safety, your family’s safety, and that of your community – all while giving you as much time as possible to plan your spring semester,” DuBois wrote in the blog post.

Career and technical education classes, FastForward short-term training programs, and some science classes with lab components, will be done offered in compliance with mask-wearing, social distancing, and other public health guidance.

Visit CollegeAnywhereVA.org, or your local community college’s website, to explore course offerings.


