Virginia’s Anthony Poindexter elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Virginia alum Anthony Poindexter has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, part of a 19-member class announced on Wednesday.

The class will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Poindexter, a native of Lynchburg, was a two-time first-team All-American and three-time first-team All-ACC selection at Virginia, where he starred from 1995-1998.

He was also a second-team All-American in 1996, a co-recipient of the 1998 Brian Piccolo Award, and a 1997 ACC All-Academic Team member.

Following his NFL career, Poindexter spent 11 seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater, starting as a graduate assistant and ending his Virginia tenure as safeties coach in 2013. After serving as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Connecticut from 2014-2016, he is entering his fourth season as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Purdue.

Poindexter will be the fifth UVA alum in the College Football Hall of Fame – joining Jim Dombrowski, Bill Dudley, Joe Palumbo and Tom Scott.

Former Virginia coaches Earle “Greasy” Neale, Frank Murray and George Welsh are also in the College Football Hall of Fame.

