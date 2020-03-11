Virginia’s Anthony Poindexter elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Virginia alum Anthony Poindexter has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, part of a 19-member class announced on Wednesday.
The class will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown.
Poindexter, a native of Lynchburg, was a two-time first-team All-American and three-time first-team All-ACC selection at Virginia, where he starred from 1995-1998.
He was also a second-team All-American in 1996, a co-recipient of the 1998 Brian Piccolo Award, and a 1997 ACC All-Academic Team member.
Following his NFL career, Poindexter spent 11 seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater, starting as a graduate assistant and ending his Virginia tenure as safeties coach in 2013. After serving as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Connecticut from 2014-2016, he is entering his fourth season as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Purdue.
Poindexter will be the fifth UVA alum in the College Football Hall of Fame – joining Jim Dombrowski, Bill Dudley, Joe Palumbo and Tom Scott.
Former Virginia coaches Earle “Greasy” Neale, Frank Murray and George Welsh are also in the College Football Hall of Fame.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.