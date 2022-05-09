Virginia’s Agugua-Hamilton named to USA Basketball U18 Trials coaching staff

Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will be one of two court coaches during the May 31-June 4 trials the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team.

The trial will be held at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Agugua-Hamilton and Villanova’s Denise Dillon will be tasked with aiding the coaching staff in on-court skills and drills and scrimmages.

This is Agugua-Hamilton’s first USA Basketball coaching assignment.

“I am extremely blessed, honored, and humbled,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “USA Basketball is synonymous with greatness in my opinion. To be selected and recognized by the committee as someone fit to be a part of the USA Basketball Family is nothing short of amazing. I am very thankful and appreciative of the opportunity.”

A now-biennial event launched in 1988 and open to athletes 18 years old or younger, the FIBA Americas U18 Championship features eight national teams from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean. The USA Basketball women claimed 10-straight gold medals from 2000-2018, as well as in 1988, and silver medals in 1992 and 1996. USA Basketball is 59-2 in FIBA Americas U18 Championship action.

