Virginia out of 2021 ACC Tournament: Positive COVID test for UVA

The Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC Tournament semifinal game has been canceled. The cancellation follows a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program.

With the cancellation Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of tonight’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

